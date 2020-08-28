10,553 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $82,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

