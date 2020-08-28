Comerica Bank Acquires 10,436 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5,283.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

WETF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.