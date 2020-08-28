InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

