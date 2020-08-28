James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

JHX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JHX shares. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

