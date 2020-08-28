Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 329.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 163.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 185.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

