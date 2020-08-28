Comerica Bank Purchases 749 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Hawkins worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawkins stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

