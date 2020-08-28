Comerica Bank Purchases 749 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Hawkins worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawkins stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Has $450,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Comerica Bank Has $450,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Comerica Bank Acquires 2,532 Shares of IQIYI Inc
Comerica Bank Acquires 2,532 Shares of IQIYI Inc
Comerica Bank Sells 1,103 Shares of Enova International Inc
Comerica Bank Sells 1,103 Shares of Enova International Inc
ON Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
ON Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc
Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc
Comerica Bank Has $458,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF
Comerica Bank Has $458,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report