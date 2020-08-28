Comerica Bank Acquires 2,259 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Buckle worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth $73,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth $142,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Buckle by 266.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

