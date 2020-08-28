Comerica Bank Has $494,000 Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.91. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

