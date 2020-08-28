Comerica Bank Sells 807 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.31 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

