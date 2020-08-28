Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.45. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

