Comerica Bank Buys 514 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 597,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 376,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after acquiring an additional 332,986 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,143 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

