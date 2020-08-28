Comerica Bank Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONA. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

