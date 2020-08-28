BMO Capital Markets Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $19.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.