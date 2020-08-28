Comerica Bank Sells 283 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 28,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

