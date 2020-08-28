Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 42.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 42.5% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

