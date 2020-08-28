Comerica Bank Purchases 3,489 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Banc of California worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 335,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 611,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $11.31 on Friday. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $600.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

