Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

