Comerica Bank Acquires 4,814 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guess? by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

GES opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.68. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.