Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,933,000 after buying an additional 481,356 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 343,721 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC opened at $16.48 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

