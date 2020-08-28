CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in CNH Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

