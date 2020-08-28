Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutanix by 60,500.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Nutanix stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,130.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

