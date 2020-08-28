Comerica Bank Sells 3,074 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

