Comerica Bank Has $517,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 98,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

