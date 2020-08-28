Comerica Bank Purchases 2,514 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Aegion worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Aegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aegion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Aegion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Aegion stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.25. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

