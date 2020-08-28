Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,033,000 after buying an additional 23,647,378 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAHC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

