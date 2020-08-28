Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Boston Private Financial worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 46.2% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 61.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

