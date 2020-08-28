Comerica Bank Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 9,233.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 170.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 94.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

