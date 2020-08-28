UBS Group AG Sells 8,886 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

