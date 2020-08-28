UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $29.41 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $967.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.