UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

