UBS Group AG Purchases 22,753 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.98 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.