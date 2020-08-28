UBS Group AG Sells 13,836 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.