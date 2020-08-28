UBS Group AG Sells 18,647 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 645,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter.

TEI stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

