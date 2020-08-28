Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $35,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,418.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.78. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $142.27.

