UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Arco Platform worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

ARCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $889.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 0.77. Arco Platform Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

