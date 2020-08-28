UBS Group AG Sells 72,785 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 72,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 550,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ISBC stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

