Morgan Stanley Acquires 57,613 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $35,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

FIW stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

