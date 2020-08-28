UBS Group AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 653,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 288,781 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 261,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $16.76 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

