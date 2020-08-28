SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,055,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

