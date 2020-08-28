Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $38,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

