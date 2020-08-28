Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SMTC stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.
In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,322,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.