Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,322,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

