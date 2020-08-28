Morgan Stanley Buys 192,112 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $35,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

