Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 894,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 151.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

