Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.75

Shares of Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $38.50. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 587,563 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX (1,000) (($13.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

