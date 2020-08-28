Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,634.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,659.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,524.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,386.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

