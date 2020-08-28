Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,968 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

