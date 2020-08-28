Arizona State Retirement System Sells 904 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $214,209. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Bond

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,968 Shares of First Bancorp
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,968 Shares of First Bancorp
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 904 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 904 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $262,000 Investment in MSG Entertainment
Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $262,000 Investment in MSG Entertainment
Richard C. Breeden Sells 25,000 Shares of Steris PLC Stock
Richard C. Breeden Sells 25,000 Shares of Steris PLC Stock
Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of RingCentral Inc Stock
Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of RingCentral Inc Stock
Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. Stock
Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report