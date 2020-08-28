Arizona State Retirement System Sells 904 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $214,209. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

