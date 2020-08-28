Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $262,000 Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $316,000.
NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $72.42 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60.
MSG Entertainment Company Profile
There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE).
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.