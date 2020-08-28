Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $262,000 Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $316,000.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $72.42 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

