Richard C. Breeden Sells 25,000 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $156.93 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,566,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

