Richard C. Breeden Sells 25,000 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $156.93 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,566,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
Steris Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
