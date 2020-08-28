Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total value of $2,833,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43.

RNG stock opened at $285.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.76. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,640,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

